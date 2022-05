PINCH, WV (WOWK) — Nothing is left of an abandoned church in Pinch after a fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

(WOWK 13 News photo/Reporter Erin Noon)

The fire along Three Mile Road was still smoldering around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors told WOWK 13 News the church has been abandoned for many years and unconnected to electricity.

No one was injured in the incident.