Late WOWK News Director to be inducted into West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—13 News’ late News Director Rod Jackson will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in October.

Rod unexpectedly passed away in early July after pouring his heart and soul into his journalism career as well as his work serving the people of the Tri-State area for more than two years.

He is among four inductees from the radio and TV industries that will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington on October 16.

Of the inductees, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman Tom Relser had this to say: “They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting—in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes—many of them as lifelong careers.”

Rod is joined by the President of McVay Media, Mike McVay, the radio voice of the Herd, Steve Cotton, and the morning voice of the Morning News on MetroNews, Chris Lawrence as 2021’s inductees into the Hall of Fame.