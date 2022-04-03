CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The latest major lawsuit concerning the opioid crisis gets underway in Kanawha County Court Monday morning.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is suing three drug makers. They are the Janssen, Teva, and Allergan companies.

Morrisey says the firms flooded West Virginia with pain killers and did not warn medical professionals just how addictive the drugs were.

Some of the drugs were designed only for cancer patients but were widely prescribed.

Morrisey is seeking unspecified damages that could be distributed to cities and counties if he wins.

He says the trial could take two months. 13 News will be in the courtroom for opening statements.

There will be no jury as the judge will decide the case.