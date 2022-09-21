WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Residents at two assisted living facilities in Cabell and Wayne Counties were abruptly removed from their homes this afternoon, as the owner informed West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources the facilities were shutting down.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry says they received a mutual aid call from Wayne County 911 to pick residents up from the Lavalette branch of Grayson’s Assisted Living and transport them to an area hospital. Merry says they are also transporting residents from the other branch located in Huntington.

Wayne County Dispatchers say they received the call around 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Sept. 21. Merry told WOWK 13 News he had no details at the time on why the residents were transported, but said several shuttles were used.

Both the Lavalette and Huntington branches of the company are owned by Kevin and Alisha Grayson, according to the DHHR. The DHHR also says they were informed of the closures today, and that Mr. Grayson will provide the required 30-day notice for closure to the facility’s residents and their families.

This is a developing story and WOWK 13 News is working to learn more information. We will update this story as we learn more details.