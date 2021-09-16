Law enforcement agencies team up to reduce crashes in Ohio

GALLIA/MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Law enforcement agencies in Ohio are working together in an effort to reduce crashes and save lives in Gallia and Meigs counties.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Gallia County Sheriff’s Office and Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will focus their attention on violations that can cause a crash, including impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving.

They say they hope their efforts in monitoring for these violations help to reduce the number of fatal crashes in the area.

“Poor decisions behind the wheel can have lifelong consequences,” said Lieutenant Jason Roe, OSHP Gallipolis Post commander. “We will be impressing upon the public that responsibility, awareness and wearing safety belts are essential to everyone getting to their destinations safely.”

So far this year, the two-county region has had 46 crashes on Route 7 that resulted in either death or injury, and 13 crashes each on Route 160 and Route 124 that resulted in either death or injury, according to the law enforcement agencies. They added that the most frequent hours for the crashes that resulted in death or injury happened between 12 p.m. and 4:59 p.m., which they say is when 40% of these crashes occurred.

Authorities say this data shows a concerted effort to reduce the possibility of fatal crashes is needed in these areas.

“The safety of our motoring public is a top priority for all of us. Unfortunately, with distracted driving and other accident-causing violations on the rise, we continue to see an uptick in traffic crashes, many of which cause serious injury or even death,” Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. “We will continue to be vigilant in our enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of our citizens and we ask that when you’re on the roadway, you partner with us to employ safe driving behaviors in an effort to reduce the amount of accidents and injuries which we are experiencing.”

“The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the Patrol and Gallia County Sheriff’s Office to curb these deadly crashes in our area,” Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. “Deputies will work diligently with troopers to make Meigs County a safer place to live and travel.

Authorities say the public can use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers as well as drug activity.