Law enforcement and first responders participate in “active shooter training” in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just hours into the new decade a shooting in Huntington, West Virginia sent seven people to the hospital. Fortunately, none were killed.

It’s in part why Kanawha County first responders and police are taking extra precautions to make sure they are fully prepared for these violent situations. It’s called “Active Shooter Training.”

It’s very important to have the active shooter training, unfortunately more and more, now a day’s we’re starting to see more violent type-acts that are taking place.”

Rodney Miller, Executive Director of West Virginia Sheriff’s Association

2019 had record-high numbers of mass killings in the United States. According to numbers compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University as of December 22nd, 2019 there had been 211 people killed in 41 separate incidents. A mass killing is defined by the Congressional Research Service as an incident in which four or more people are killed in one location at roughly the same time.