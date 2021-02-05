Law enforcement: If you’re going to drink on Super Bowl Sunday, don’t drive

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement officers across the Mountain State are getting their teams ready for the big game on Sunday.

While Super Bowl gatherings may look different this year, law enforcement will still be on the lookout for DUI’s.

If you plan on drinking during the big game… grab a taxi, Uber, or have a designated driver. Extra patrols will be out on the roads.

“What we’re trying to prevent is everybody drinking then going out and hitting the roads. There’s a million different ways to avoid that, avoid getting in trouble, and avoid crashing and hurting everybody,” said Lt. J.H. Thaxton with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. “So just call a cab, call a ride, call somebody who can get you home safely”

The CDC also recommends people to limit their alcohol use to be more aware of COVID-19 safety precautions and have smaller gatherings.