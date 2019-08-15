Law enforcement officials meet to discuss “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

BELLEFONTE, Ky. (WOWK) — Drive sober or get pulled over. Thursday morning, law enforcement officials from across the Tri-State met to discuss the national campaign against impaired driving.

The funding for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is provided by a federal grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The funding allows for more officers to be out on the road through Labor Day Weekend.

Officials say the Labor Day holiday weekend is one of the deadliest times of the year in terms of drunk-driving fatalities.

“A lot of the things that we’ve had to do is change our tactics, our ways to identify impairment,” said Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelly. “Usually you can smell it if it was alcohol, but now you have individuals that are taking narcotics and all legal drugs, and you can’t smell that.”

Officials say you should not wait until you’ve been drinking to find a sober driver — make those plans ahead of time.

“The message is if you’re going to be out having a good time, we can appreciate that,” said Russell Police Chief James Crisp. “Be responsible, make sure that you use your resources to get home safe because that’s why we’re out here enforcing these laws. Our objective is not to arrest people, to write tickets; it’s to make sure that our community is safe, and we want you to get home and have a good time.”

Police say if you see somebody on the road you believe is impaired, be sure to dial 911.