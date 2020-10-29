Law enforcement officials urge safety for trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many counties and cities across the tri-state are moving forward with trick-or treat plans. but law enforcement officials want to make sure they’re doing so safely.

In Kanawha County, trick-or-treating is on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. as long as the county stays out of the orange or red.

Social distancing measures are advised, but deputies also want to remind drivers to use extra caution while driving between trick-or-treat hours for kids safety. Additional deputies will be out patrolling the area.

“Be careful because kids get excited obviously during the Halloween time and sometimes they will run out in traffic without looking so we need the adults to be extremely careful during that time period” Sheriff Mike Rutherford, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

We have a full list of dates and trick or treat times across the tri-state.

