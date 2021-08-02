Law enforcement respond to active shooter call at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport officials have received a call regarding an active shooter Monday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:19 p.m. Airport staff took active and immediately called local law enforcement agencies such as Kanawha County Sheriff, Kanawha County Parks Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Charleston Police Department.

Law enforcement determined this is not a viable threat but will maintain an enhanced presence for the foreseeable future, according to the official release.

At this time, the Airport is currently open, and all flights are running on time.