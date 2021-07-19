Law enforcement speaks on staying safe at events

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC sending baseball fans and players scrambling during a game. Closer to home in Lawrence County, they had a similar scare.

“On Friday evening, some individuals started congregating together and it was reported back to us that there was a threat of possible violence, fights that might occur,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County, OH.

With the possibility of violent threats during the fair, officers instructed fair goers where to go.

“It makes me feel unsafe because my kids can’t go somewhere fun that they have one time a year. They just can’t go and be safe somewhere without somebody trying to ruin everything,” said Jacob Grate, Lawrence County Fair Worker.

“In order to deter anything that might happen, we increased our law enforcement presence and began to patrol around where these groups were congregating, and the fair board decided they would close the fair an hour early just as a precaution,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County, OH.

Law enforcement said the threats did not escalate and nobody was harmed. More officers were brought into the fair to monitor the situation.

Law enforcement told us what you can do, if you are ever threatened at a public event.

Remain calm, trust your instincts, if something feels uncomfortable remove yourself from that situation or your family from that situation. In this day in age, you don’t know what might happen. Always reach out to your law enforcement. Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County, OH

“If I was threatened I would just pack up my kids and wife and go back home because I’m not going to risk my life and my family’s life for threats being made,” said Jacob Grate, Lawrence County Fair Worker.

With more people practicing crowd safety, trusting their instincts, and extra presence of officers at public events, we can only hope that these violent threats and incidents will stop occurring.

The main thing is, we wanted to show a strong police presence to let the people there know we are going to keep you as safe as possible. Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Lawrence County, OH

If there is one thing we can control, it is how we react to stressful situations.