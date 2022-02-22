CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It seems West Virginia is about to have a new university.

Tuesday was Glenville State College Day at the Capitol and in honor of the occasion, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted to change the school’s name from college to university.

Glenville State will begin offering a variety of graduate programs and master’s degrees which makes the difference between a college and a university. More than 300 students, faculty and staff came to the capitol to celebrate.

“We’re able to provide additional graduate courses, where people can get the necessary training to get good-paying jobs and build the economy in central West Virginia. That’s what we hope for and today we’ve accomplished that,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, President of Glenville State College.

The bill now goes to Governor Jim Justice for his signature.