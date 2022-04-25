LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Lawrence County, Ohio residents will be headed to the polls on May 3rd and a hot topic on the ballot is a proposed sales and use tax increase.

“I definitely think it’s worth it,” said Lawrence County resident, Nicole Nance.

However, others feel the opposite.

“I don’t want to see the working people get taxed. there’s got to be a better way,” said Ironton resident, Kenneth Swann.

The extra money, one half of one percent for every dollar, will go to a new Lawrence County Jail. Local officials said these funds are desperately needed as the current jail is outdated and doesn’t meet the standards required by the state.

“Being someone that’s obviously been in Lawrence County Jail, I think it’s definitely a good idea,” said Nance. “Anytime that I work, I would be more than happy to pay taxes to have a new jail. It’s horrible there.”

The current jail has only 52 beds and gets bad reviews from past inmates.

“That jail needs fixed bud,” said Lawrence County resident, Janet Barksdale. “It’s horrible. It’s one of the worst jails I’ve ever been in.”

Proponents of the tax hike said it will be paid in part by people from out of town, not just residents.

However, people against the tax said it will make things even more expensive in a time of spiraling inflation.

“I’m planning on it really,” said Ironton resident, Sandra Sisler. “The jail over there does need work or something. Something needs to be done. I mean even though they commit crimes they are still human.”

The polls will be open on Tuesday, May 3rd from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.