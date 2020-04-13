Lawrence County courts add new video conferencing system

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced court systems to make changes in how they operate. One of the changes is the addition of a video conference system.

Lawrence County, Ohio courts are now installing a new video conferencing system designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The new system will require mobile devices located in the courtrooms and where the accused are located.

The total cost to install the video systems in all courtrooms within the county will be $69,177.67. With the help from grants, the courts will be able to install the new systems as soon as possible.

When the system is installed, it will reduce the the transportation costs for those in prison or other regional jails. Instead of transporting individuals long distances to appear in court, the appearance can be done virtually.

Common Pleas Court and the Ironton Municipal Court are both in the city of Ironton fairly close to the jail. So we’re here in Chesapeake and that’s approximately twenty miles from the county jail. We have to transport prisoners back and forth. Judge Donald Capper

The new system will also be used in cases where juveniles have been removed from their homes. Judge Patricia Sanders for the Common Pleas Juvenile Division says that the new system will allow attorneys to meet with the youth through video conferencing without have to leave the juvenile center.

While there’s no exact date for when the system will be up and running, Lawrence County officials expect it to be operational in a couple of weeks.