Lawrence County hosts 3rd Annual “Festival of Trees and Christmas Market”

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is getting into the holiday spirit ahead of Thanksgiving week.

The 3rd Annual ‘Festival of Trees and Christmas Market’ is bringing some holiday cheer on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. It’s happening at the Chamber of Commerce in South Point from 10 am until 9 pm. Admission is free to the public.

“We’ve never been here before,” said Patsy Tolliver of Proctorville. “We came down to maybe buy [a tree] if I can convince [my husband],” she said with a smile.

“I think it helps everybody, especially older people, to get in the spirit of Christmas,” said Edith Johnson of the Catlettsburg Senior Citizens Center.

Inside, folks will find 24 Christmas trees, which they can place a bid on, in hopes of taking the tree home. The money raised from the trees goes back into the Chamber of Commerce to fund scholarships for high school students.

“We have a drive-thru nativity scene that everyone needs to go to,” said Lawrence County Commissioner Freddie Hayes. “It’s an awesome event.”

Live reindeer will also be at the site for the kids in the evening. Once you get through the displays, you can visit the vendors’ area and find a unique Christmas gift.

“It’s just great for the kids and the family, and it also brings a lot of people into the county,” said Hayes. “We love having stuff like this. It’s family oriented.”