LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County Commissioners are considering selling the Union-Rome Sewer District.

Commissioners met on Wednesday morning to take the next steps to allow the prosecutor to start negotiations with Aqua Water.

The Board approved a resolution in early 2022 to put the sewer district up for sale.

Lawrence County Commissioner Dr. Colton Copley says they want customers to get the best service at the best price.

“We want to make sure the deal is fair to the county if we’re going to sell an asset that is owned by the county. We want to make sure it’s the best deal the county can get,” Copley says.

There is currently no timeline for when the sale may be completed