Lawrence County Ohio Fair is back with plenty of fun for everyone

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Summer is here and Lawrence County is ready to provide all the fun for the next week.

“In six weeks we’ve really had to put it together,” said Lawrence County Fair Board President, Randy Lambert. “It was difficult. A lot of time, a lot of volunteer work, a lot of fair board members spending a lot of time getting the fairgrounds ready, but we were able to accomplish it and we are ready to go.”

The Lawrence County, Ohio 2021 Fair kicks off July 10th and goes until Saturday, July 17th.

“Good entertainment, but at a cheap price,” said Lambert. “It gives people the opportunity to come out and enjoy several different types of activities.”

The fair will have something for everyone with tractor pulls, rodeos, demolition derby, monster trucks, and of course, you can’t forget the good eats.

“The funnel cakes are a staple, but there are so many food vendors here,” said the director of the Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marty Conley. “I think if there’s any kind of craving that you’re having for food you’re going to find it here.”

The fair organizers said the week will be full of fun and entertainment.

“It means a lot to the community,” said Lambert. “I think people are going to be able to enjoy the fair. This may be some people’s only vacation they get to take.”

