Lawrence County Vet groups create county-specific “Flags of Honor”

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Volunteers with the Lawrence County Veterans Services Office and Lawrence County “Honoring our Heroes” got together on the morning of Friday, May 22, 2020, to do something special ahead of Memorial Day.

These volunteers raised 300 American flags; each of which represents a Lawrence County soldier who went to war and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Flags were also put up in honor of Congressional Medal of Honor recipients and first responders killed in the line of duty. The flags will feature the names of all the brave men and women who were killed in action.

“We’ve got [names] all the way back from World War I, World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and the War on Terror,” said Ret. 1st Sgt. Tim Carpenter of the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office. “This is very personal to Lawrence County cause this is the ones that lived right here.”

“We just don’t want to let the veterans that perished overseas, we don’t want their names to be ever forgotten,” said Ret. Spc. Matt Jenkins, President of the Lawrence County ‘Honoring our Heroes.’ “This weekend is about every name that’s gonna go up on the flags.”

The display will stay up through Memorial Day, and it’s a tradition Carpenter and Jenkins hope to keep for years to come.

Volunteers will be available from 8 am until 8 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2020 and Sunday, May 24, 2020 to give the public some background history on Lawrence County veterans.

