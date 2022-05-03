LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Voters in Lawrence County, Ohio have struck down a tax levy that would have put funding toward breaking ground on a new Lawrence County Jail.

Had the levy passed, the money from the tax would have helped the county build a new jail, something local leaders said was “desperately needed.” They say the current jail is outdated and doesn’t meet Ohio’s standards.

However, some voters WOWK 13 News Reporter Erin Noon spoke with this morning said they weren’t too keen on supporting the tax.

If the levy had passed, the new jail would have been located on a piece of property just outside the current Ironton city limits off Adams Street and County Road 24. The Lawrence County Commission planned to purchase the land if the levy was approved by voters.