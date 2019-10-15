Lawrence County voters weigh in on Dem Debate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Twelve democratic candidates for president will take the stage for a presidential primary debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The debate is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidates chosen to participate in fourth debate;

We wanted to take a look at what voters in our corner of the Buckeye State want to see the candidates discuss during Tuesday night’s debate. With 12 democratic presidential candidates on stage, it makes for the largest presidential primary debate in recorded history.

We asked voters two simple questions: what would you ask the democratic candidates during the debate? And, what would you like to hear the democratic candidates talk about that you don’t think they have yet addressed during the campaign trail?

“I want to know how are they going to repair the damage that’s been done to our international allies,?” said Darlene Daneker. “How are they going to repair the USA’s image in the world?”

Folks like Daniel Fletcher wish there was more of a focus to better support law enforcement officials in our area.

Tim Flesher of Proctorville got straight to the point. “[I just want them to tell me,] ‘why am I the best candidate to beat Donald Trump?'”

Dannis Webb, a vocal President Trump supporter, said she wouldn’t have any questions for the candidates. “I just wish they would stop all of the investigations and get on with America,” she said.

Molly Keating didn’t have so much of a question as a request from the candidates. “[I want the candidates] to listen and see how we live our day from day to day. [I want them] to see the people that are struggling,” she said.

The democratic debate will air on CNN. Check with your cable provider listings to see how you can tune into the debate.