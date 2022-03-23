CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fairness West Virginia has announced a new lawsuit against Spirit Halloween.

The organization filed the suit today, March 23, 2022 in the Kanawha County Circuit Court alleging discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault in an incident where a gay man claimed he was denied service and harassed by a manager at Spirit Halloween last year.

Trevor Anderson says he was trying to return some items when the manager allegedly called him a derogatory term, followed him out of the store and chased him across the parking lot. The suit says the manager also allegedly took off his shirt and threatened to fight Anderson.

Anderson says he’s been “living in fear” ever since the incident.

“I don’t want anyone, anyone to feel what I have to feel. I don’t want anyone to have to live in anxiety and fear what could happen at any second of their life,” Anderson said. “It’s a horrible feeling. Since that day, I’ve been looking over my shoulder.”

The suit alleges Spirit Halloween and the manager violated the West Virginia Human Rights Act and Charleston’s local fairness law.

“Incidents like this don’t just affect the victim. They also instill fear in members of the entire LGBTQ community,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia. “The truth is, discrimination is a real problem in our state, and that’s why it’s so important that we have laws on the books to protect people like Trevor. We need our leaders at the Legislature and in Congress to take this seriously. No one should have to experience what Trevor did. No one should live in fear.”