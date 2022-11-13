LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A lawsuit was filed over the deadly helicopter crash that happened in Logan County in June.

All six people died on June 22, 2022, while aboard the Vietnam War-era Huey helicopter that took off from Logan County Airport.

The son of a man killed in the crash filed a negligence lawsuit against multiple people and businesses. The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report found that the helicopter crashed into a rockface about 200 yards away from two cut power cables.

The final report of that crash has not yet been released.