CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A lease for an outdoor dining area along Brawley Avenue and Summers Street in downtown Charleston was passed by Charleston City Council at tonight’s meeting.

During the meeting, a lease with Carlisle Development Company, LLC was passed to put a concrete slab and a pad-mounted chiller in the alley adjacent to Brawley Walkway.

Documents say this is to serve the needs of Fife Street Brewing Company.

Another lease was authorized with Heavenly Hops, LLC, which would allow the outdoor dining area along Brawley and Summers.

The outdoor dining area will be around 1,272 square feet, according to documents from the City Council meeting.