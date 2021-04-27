Legionella bacteria detected at Huntington hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR), Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington detected Legionella in the water from two sinks in the administration building.

Legionella bacteria causes a serious type of bacterial pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease. It can also cause the less-serious Pontiac fever. More information about the bacteria is located on the CDC’s website.

The sinks were located in the CEO restroom and in the former Human Resources break room in the basement of the building.

Around 30 employees have been relocated from the administration building, and no buildings where patients are treated have been affected.

The hospital is installing a new industrial hot water tank and plans to have the whole building tested. WVDHHR says appropriate federal and state agencies have been notified.