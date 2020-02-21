Legislature celebrates “West Virginia State University Day”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a sea of black and gold today at the West Virginia State Capitol Building. That’s because it was “West Virginia State University State University Day” at the legislature.

Faculty, staff and students were on hand to show off their “Yellow Jacket” Pride. The school is launching new nursing and engineering programs, and now has seven degree programs available online.

“Even though we have many institutions of higher learning, there is a need for online learning, not only in this state but nationally. And so we are preparing courses that are needed for the future,” said Charles Byers, Ph.D., WVSU Interim Provost.

West Virginia State University serves nearly 4,000 graduate and undergraduate students at its campus in Institute.

