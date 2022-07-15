CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the largest Lego fan events in the world will be taking place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend.

Lego BrickUniverse will return to the Coliseum Saturday July 16, and Sunday July 17, filling the place with millions of LEGO bricks.

There is something for everyone at this event – everything from Nasa spaceships, to landmark places like the Taj Mahal and the Empire State Building, and even a bouquet of flowers. Organizers put on this event every year to encourage people young and old alike to let their imagination run free and get creative.

Event organizer, Greyson Beights, says artists’ livelihoods go into the making of this event.

“Some of these projects are over multiple years. What you’re seeing are some of these artists’ lifework. We have one artist whose gallery is built over 10 years, so its incredible,” Beights says.

Artists from all of the country, like Rocco Buttliere from Chicago, come to help set up the different exhibits and say its inspiring to see people light up at their work.

“We get as much out of it as I imagine we do just in terms of just seeing what they connect with and the questions they ask and even though sometimes they ask the same questions all day, it’s just great to see the different routes those conversations take and everyone has different experiences,” says Buttliere.

This year they will also have tables set up of different LEGO blocks where kids are welcome to come and create their own masterpieces as well.