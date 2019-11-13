LEGO convention set to come to Charleston in 2020

Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a “car, boat, helicopter, submarine” alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday “except when I’m at Disney World and I’m at the beach.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to West Virginia. The event is set to take place at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 25 and 26, 2020. The event will include several attractions centered around the plastic building blocks.

The organization’s events around the country have included live LEGO builds, the Building Zone where attendees can build their own LEGO creations, and select galleries of life-sized LEGO models.

BrickUniverse’s Charleston event will include the Building Zone as well as a LEGO Friends Building Area, a Star Wars Zone, and for younger visitors, Big Brick Building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

The convention will also host galleries from LEGO artists who have had their work in exhibitions around the world. Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes of San Diego will showcase over 30 of his LEGO displays including an 8-foot model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. Freelance LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere of Chicago will be displaying models of famous landmarks from around the world.

Tickets for the event are already available now for either date for $12.99. Anyone interested in more information can visit BrickUniverse’s website.

