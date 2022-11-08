CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all 68 Cabell County precincts reporting, just 240 votes separate former House of Delegates member John Mandt, Jr. and Bob Bailey, the man who once held the Cabell County Commission seat they are both vying for.

Bailey was not the incumbent, but had served in the role before. He is currently a Huntington City Council member at large.

As of the county’s last report of the night, Mandt, Jr., a Republican, led Bailey, a Democrat, by less than 1% of the vote.

The seat became open following the death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year.