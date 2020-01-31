Lessons from math class: Learn to help others, have a giving heart

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WOWK) — Did you ever sit in a classroom and think, “how am I ever going to use this in life?” What if the class you were in had a bigger and deeper meaning?

If there’s anything we have learned from our parents, it’s that actions speak louder than words. “We have a saying around here, ‘we want everyone to be a good hornet,'” said Dawson-Bryant 5th grade math teacher Donna Wagner. “That includes behavior, responsibility, having a giving heart, [and] being compassionate.”

On Friday, January 31, 2020, elementary students spent the day solving math problems while learning about St. Jude Children’s Hospital. They raised money for the hospital the prior week. It’s an effort that has been going on at Dawson-Bryant Elementary for the last ten years. Wagner started this ‘Math-a-Thon’ learning effort, which ties to St. Jude’s, back in 2010. “It’s just a great hospital,” Wagner said. “Not only do they treat patients without a bill, they do research to help cure cancer and other illnesses.”

The goal this year was to raise $4,000 dollars; the school surpassed that by $37.87 dollars. But more impressive is the fact that in the ten years ‘Math-a-Thon’ has been going on, students have raised a total of $23,040.81 dollars.

One student participating this year is Sophie Hapney. She’s not your typical 11-year-old, and she didn’t really expect to learn about St. Jude’s in math class. Sophie raised a total of $252 dollars. Like any kid her age, she loves to shop at the mall. She also knows there’s a difference between something you want and something you need. The kicker? She broke her piggy bank and donated $100 dollars to St. Jude’s herself.

“They need it more than I do. They’re dying and I’m perfectly healthy,” Sophie said. “They need their life more than I need cute clothes.”

Words of wisdom from a selfless action that, in some ways, is louder than Dawson-Bryant Elementary during recess.

The school also has a “Kids Who Care” program where they’ve raised money for cystic fibrosis, food drives, and for some of their own students who have fallen ill.