‘Let the kids know how important the veterans are’…the parade went on

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) – Despite the rain and COVID-19 pandemic, The City of Ripley still held their annual Veterans Day festivities.

“There’s nothing stronger than anything that will dampen the patriotic spirit in Ripley. We had been planning it for weeks and weeks and weeks in hopes COVID might diminish a little bit,” Carolyn Rader, Mayor of Ripley said.



The parade started near Ripley High School and ended at the Veteran’s Memorial on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. A ceremony followed the parade on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.



National Disabled Veteran of the Year Adam Greathouse says he’s honored to be a part of the celebration to share his story with others.



“I went through a significant injury while being deployed and only had 2% chance to live. They sent my mother a flag and covered my casket and considered me just not to be here,” Greathouse said.



The Kish family has been coming out to the parade for several years and says COVID-19 couldn’t stop them from showing support to the military.



“My grandfather was in the marine corps and it is sort of important to me because it’s celebrating our country’s freedom,” Everett Kish, Parade Goer said.



“It’s just important for us to let the kids know how important the veterans are to our community and America itself and celebrate what they’re done for our country,” Patrick Kish said.

Mayor Rader says despite the challenges everything went smooth with the parade and they plan on having it for many more years.

