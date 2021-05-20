Let’s go to prom! Going to the big dance in the age of COVID-19

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Getting back into school is one thing, but getting back to the “normal” flow is another. Last year’s high school seniors missed out on a lot of activities, but one of the “big ones” is making a comeback.

Prom is a huge part of many students’ high school experience. It’s a night that literally weeks, if not months, of planning that perfect night becomes a life moment.

COVID-19 killed most of 2020’s prom dreams of the perfect date. The prom committee director for Greenup County High School Kristina Brown says they had it all planned out.

We tried rescheduling it for June or July and it just wasn’t going to work out. Kristina Brown, GCHS prom committee director

Once the news came out that prom was canceled, many students were upset.

Let's talk about #prom this year! Students reflect on 2020 and talk about the change a year makes!

🕺💃🎵🎶💃🕺😷😁

You can watch this special report coming up on @WOWK13News at 5!#prom2021 #Classof2021 #pandemic pic.twitter.com/zuqMT0NBTC — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) May 20, 2021

I don’t want to use the word devastating because there was a lot of understanding from all parties involved. Adam Lemaster, GCHS senior

Students this year worried last year’s bad luck would repeat itself, but fortunately, it didn’t.



High school students take pictures in Ashland, Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

After being cleared to come back to in-person learning, the students at Greenup County High School made it their goal to bring back a sliver of normalcy, starting with Prom!

First, they needed to brainstorm how to do it. They learned the event would have to be in an area where social distancing can be maintained. The answer was to set up right outside the football field.

After their first problem was solved, the students worked on the second problem, finding the perfect prom dress.



A church in Sissonville, West Virginia gives out free prom dresses. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Any parent will tell you finding your daughter’s perfect prom dress is more challenging than figuring out how to land a rover on Mars. Once they find “the one”, their ready to enjoy their special night.

Finally, prom night is back, and the students at GCHS were sporting more than just some fancy dresses and tuxedos. They were also sporting a smile on their faces.

Everybody gets to wear their dress that they didn’t get to wear last year. Kylie Perry, GCHS senior

For those young or old, Prom is, well, Prom! Brown looks back on her prom as a magical night.

I remember enjoying being with my friends and that’s the same experience I want for them to be with their friends and just enjoy making memories. Kristina Brown, GCHS prom committee director

To the class of 2021, enjoy prom. You deserve it!

Watch the full interview with prom committee director Kristina Brown below:

Also, check out this blast from the past! Here are some of our 13 News staff prom pics:

Sports Director Cassidy Wood

Reporter Lane Ball

Reporter Audra Laskey

Reporter Haley Kosik

Morning anchor Hannah Goetz

Morning anchor Lily Bradley

Evening anchor Merrily Mcauliffe

Political reporter Mark Curtis

Reporter Moriah Davis

Web Producer Jessica Patterson

Web Producer Ashley Haycraft

Digital Content Manager Bailey Brautigan

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.