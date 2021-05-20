Let’s go to prom! Going to the big dance in the age of COVID-19

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Getting back into school is one thing, but getting back to the “normal” flow is another. Last year’s high school seniors missed out on a lot of activities, but one of the “big ones” is making a comeback.
Prom is a huge part of many students’ high school experience. It’s a night that literally weeks, if not months, of planning that perfect night becomes a life moment.
COVID-19 killed most of 2020’s prom dreams of the perfect date. The prom committee director for Greenup County High School Kristina Brown says they had it all planned out.
We tried rescheduling it for June or July and it just wasn’t going to work out.Kristina Brown, GCHS prom committee director
Once the news came out that prom was canceled, many students were upset.
I don’t want to use the word devastating because there was a lot of understanding from all parties involved.Adam Lemaster, GCHS senior
Students this year worried last year’s bad luck would repeat itself, but fortunately, it didn’t.
After being cleared to come back to in-person learning, the students at Greenup County High School made it their goal to bring back a sliver of normalcy, starting with Prom!
First, they needed to brainstorm how to do it. They learned the event would have to be in an area where social distancing can be maintained. The answer was to set up right outside the football field.
After their first problem was solved, the students worked on the second problem, finding the perfect prom dress.
Any parent will tell you finding your daughter’s perfect prom dress is more challenging than figuring out how to land a rover on Mars. Once they find “the one”, their ready to enjoy their special night.
Finally, prom night is back, and the students at GCHS were sporting more than just some fancy dresses and tuxedos. They were also sporting a smile on their faces.
Everybody gets to wear their dress that they didn’t get to wear last year.Kylie Perry, GCHS senior
For those young or old, Prom is, well, Prom! Brown looks back on her prom as a magical night.
I remember enjoying being with my friends and that’s the same experience I want for them to be with their friends and just enjoy making memories.Kristina Brown, GCHS prom committee director
To the class of 2021, enjoy prom. You deserve it!
Watch the full interview with prom committee director Kristina Brown below:
