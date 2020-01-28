Levee to be built in Milton starting Summer 2021

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Millions of dollars are going into Cabell County in preparation for the next major flood. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a formal agreement Monday morning with the City of Milton on a $43 million project. The project, which includes building a 8,300 ft. levee, will be matched with federal funds, bringing the project to approximately $90 million.

Debbie Huffman has lived in Milton since 1971. She says she’s lost count of the times the area around her home has flooded.

“Every time it rains I’m scared it’s going to get it,” Huffman said.

Huffman shared photos she’s taken over the years documenting what happens when the creek behind her home rises. She says her fears of something catastrophic happening have surged, too.

“We’ve lost a truck and we’ve lost a van where the water got up so quick that we couldn’t get them moved,” Huffman said.

Officials say the levee will keep the Mud River watershed from getting to Milton’s floodplain. The governor said this will not only protect residents but also make Milton secure for business to grow.

“The greatest thing about all of it is then it becomes a destination where people can come and live or bring their businesses and thrive and feel secure,” Justice said.

The project is expected to start in Summer 2021.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories