LGBTQ Workplace rights hearing in U.S. Supreme Court underway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WOWK) – The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in two of the term’s most closely watched cases over whether federal civil rights law protects LGBT people from job discrimination.

The cases Tuesday are the court’s first on LGBT rights since Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and replacement by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kennedy was a voice for gay rights while Kavanaugh is regarded as more conservative.

The issue is whether a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that bars discrimination in employment because of sex covers LGBT people.

A ruling for employees who were fired because of their sexual orientation or gender identity would have a big impact across the country because most states don’t protect LGBT people from workplace discrimination.

Chris Walters is a former West Virginia state senator and current Kanawha County business owner. He’s concerned that because only roughly 11 percent of the state’s population is currently covered by ordinances protecting against the discrimination of LGBTQ people the state needs to do more.

“We want people to feel welcome to come here and open up shop, open up entrepreneurship, a small business and if they know that we are welcoming everybody we have a higher chance as succeeding as a state,” says Walters.

a decision on the case is not expected until early summer 2020. Fairness West Virginia pushed a nondiscrimination bill this year, but it failed. They plan on introducing another, similar measure, in 2020.