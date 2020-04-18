Libraries offer virtual programs during stay-at-home order

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Reading is a good way to pass the time while staying at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But with libraries closing their doors to the public, they have to find new ways for people to get their books.

For those with disabilities such as blindness, the Cabell County Public Library is offering “Talking Books.” They are electronic books that can be delivered through the mail, provide the reader with an easy virtual experience that’s easy to control.

The “Talking Books” work a lot like audio books. The only difference is the “Talking Books” can only be played on a specific player designed for those with visual impairments.



“Talking Books” can be delivered absolutely free to those who are in the program. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

The library is also offering other programs on their website and Facebook. The library will be offering story hour once a week on their Facebook page as well as Hoopla, a web and mobile library media streaming service. Services like Overdrive, a mass collection of audiobooks, and a weekly reference walkthrough will also be offered during these tough times.

The library will remain closed until a solution to the pandemic arises. For a complete list of all the programs being offered, click here.