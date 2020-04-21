Life after recovering from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of coronavirus cases has topped 900 with the highest number of cases in Jackson, Berkeley, and Kanawha counties — and 26 COVID-related deaths.

But as the deaths and number of confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

“While we have seen deaths in the state,” explained Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We have to remember that this can be a deadly disease, but there is some hope at the end of the tunnel.”

According to the DHHR, as of 5 p.m., Sunday evening, nearly 300 West Virginians have recovered. However, health officials say determining when a patient has recovered from COVID-19 can be filled with uncertainties.

“For a case to officially close, we keep in close contact with them, we ask them very specific questions,” Young said.

Those questions include things like, ‘Have you had symptoms?’ ‘Have you been retested?’ ‘Do you have a fever, cough or runny nose?’

“If any of those questions are positive — we either retest or hit the pause button,” Young says.

Once a person gets the all clear, they’re good to go, while urged to practice safe social distancing mandated while out in public places. However, that does not mean a person is out of the woods all together. While the United States has yet to see rates of reinfection, Dr. Young said it is possible.

“It is a concern and moving forward hopefully we can all work together — so we don’t put people back right where we started as far as exposure to COVID,” Young says.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are now 138 cases in the county including one death. Of those 138 cases, 77 remain active, and 60 people have recovered within the County.

