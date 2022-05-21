KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Like many communities across the tri-state, many who live in Kenova, West Virginia say when the summer season starts, it’s time to find ways to stay out of the heat.

A quick dip in the pool can be just what people need on a hot and humid day. However, those enjoying it want to feel safe while doing so, which is why having enough lifeguards on duty is so important.

Kenova, West Virginia Mayor Timothy Bias says for their local pool, Dreamland, they usually struggle with finding enough applicants to fill these positions.

“It takes somewhere between 18 to 24 lifeguards to keep it open, the 10 weeks we’re open,” says Bias.

The city has 13 applications so far and some of the applicants say they will not be available between June and July. Four applicants without certifications will be attending a class next weekend. If they pass, the city will hire them.

As for finding more people, Bias says he believes this is not just a local issue.

If you look anywhere, businesses are all asking for help and help wanted. I think it’s just a sign of the times. Timothy Bias, Kenova mayor

Those who frequent Dreamland say they believe it’s important the pool stays open, especially on some of the hottest days of the year!

“It’s really important for people who can’t afford to put a pool in their backyard, they can go out and swim with the community and stuff,” says Kenova resident Brody Spencer.

The Dreamland pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend and anyone who is interested in applying is encouraged to contact the city of Kenova to start the application process.