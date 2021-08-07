‘Light up the Lake 2021’ shines light on community non-profits

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — In Barboursville Park, people gathered for the annual “Light up the Lake” event. Due to the pandemic, their 2020 date was postponed, but this year organizers are shining a light on several organizations.

Local non-profits, artisans, and those from the community gathered inside the park to light personally decorated lanterns and send them out onto the lake. According to the organizers, each lantern can have a different meaning.

If it’s to support a football team, if it’s for a cause that’s near and dear to your heart, if it’s a loved one that you want to honor or remember, whatever you have a light for, this is for you to have a moment. Sarah Donahue-Moore, event organizer



Community members decorate their lanterns in Barboursville Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

All the proceeds from the lantern sales will benefit “Ernie’s Gift for CJD.” For more information on the non-profit, click here.

