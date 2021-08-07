‘Light up the Lake 2021’ shines light on community non-profits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — In Barboursville Park, people gathered for the annual “Light up the Lake” event. Due to the pandemic, their 2020 date was postponed, but this year organizers are shining a light on several organizations.

Local non-profits, artisans, and those from the community gathered inside the park to light personally decorated lanterns and send them out onto the lake. According to the organizers, each lantern can have a different meaning.

If it’s to support a football team, if it’s for a cause that’s near and dear to your heart, if it’s a loved one that you want to honor or remember, whatever you have a light for, this is for you to have a moment.

Sarah Donahue-Moore, event organizer
Community members decorate their lanterns in Barboursville Park. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

All the proceeds from the lantern sales will benefit “Ernie’s Gift for CJD.” For more information on the non-profit, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS