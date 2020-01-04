Lighting ceremony for bronze statues lights up the night sky in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – On Friday night many Ashland residents and people from the Tri-State area braved the rain for a dedication and lighting ceremony at Riverfront Park to see the nation’s largest collection of bronze sculptures in one place, and many who attended the ceremony can’t believe they belong to Ashland.

“It’s pretty amazing that they are going to be here forever. . . for now on,” said Terry Lee and Sandra Spears of Ashland.

The statutes of Venus, Vulcan and Genesis were sculpted by world-renowned Spanish artist Ginés Serrán-Pagán, who said each one of the statues represents Ashland in some way: from its beauty (Venus) and faith (Genesis) to its industrial background (Vulcan).

Venus, Vulcan, and Genesis on display at Riverfront Park in Ashland Friday night

“These sculptures are going to last forever and you are leaving a legacy. . . you are leaving soul and life,” said Serrán-Pagán.

The Spanish artist also said he spent about a year and a half constructing the statues at his studio in Spain and then in China for casting. Venus and Vulcan stand around 25 feet tall and Genesis is about 40 feet tall and rotates 360 degrees.

Ashland Mayor Stephen Gilmore said he hopes the statues will help revive Ashland’s downtown area and create new economic opportunities for the area.

“People come through here a lot and they are going to want to stop by and see them, and I am also hoping it helps ignite a stronger artist community in Ashland,” Said Gilmore.

Ashland Mayor Stephen Gilmore(left) and Ginés Serrán-Pagán (right)

Sandra Spears added she thinks the statues will attract a lot of tourism with the buzz they are getting on social media, and the fact they can be seen from across the Ohio River.

Gilmore said the statues will be lit from dusk to dawn daily, so people can see them whenever they want, whether they are in Ashland or across the river.

“We have already told our son who lives in Cincinnati that he needs to come and see them,” said Terry Lee and Sandra Spears.

The statues were gifted to Ashland by an anonymous donor over a year ago whose identity still remains a mystery.

Gilmore said there are plans to put a fence around the pieces and surveillance cameras to deter any type of vandalism to the statues.

He also said the City of Ashland will inevitably be responsible for the maintenance of the sculptures and the area around them, but it will be at a minimal cost.

