‘Lights on’ from dusk to dawn in the Guyandotte neighborhood

GUYANDOTTE, WV (WOWK) – Keeping a well-lit porch or backyard can deter possible intruders, and having light bulbs that won’t burn out is key in keeping your house and your possessions safe.

Residents in Guyandotte, West Virginia are now eligible to receive an upgrade on their outdoor lighting situation. The new “dusk to dawn” pilot program is designed to keep the lights on with less hassle.

When the sun goes down, having a light on your front or back porch can bring comfort. However, if that light were to be left off or burn out quickly, it can be a target for burglars.

With the help from the Guyandotte Neighborhood Association and the City of Huntington, residents in the neighborhood are eligible to receive two free LED light bulbs. The bulbs are equipped with a photocell sensor which will automatically turn the lights on at sunset and off at sunrise.



Councilman Dale Anderson replaces residents’ lightbulbs in Gyandotte on Labor Day. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The program is fairly new and a little more than 50 residents have already signed up. The process is quick and easy, just unscrew the old bulbs, replace them with the new ones and remember to leave the light switch on.

Anita Hinchman and Bob Withers both live in the area and for them making the switch was an easy choice.

To me, it’s just another safety measure to light up the street and help deter some of the nefarious activities that we have here at times. Anita Hinchman, Guyandotte resident

The lightbulbs will not only be used to deter any unwanted guests, but they will also conserve energy by turning themselves on and off at the appropriate times.

District 9 Councilman Dale Anderson says the association is also working on projects with the city and the state to repair street lighting. These recent projects are designed to keep residents safe and create a better community for everyone.

Anderson also says “Hopefully this program is well received and we can expand it other neighborhoods in the district including Altizer and Arlington Park.”

Interested residents can sign up for the free program here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.