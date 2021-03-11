Limited liquor licenses pose problem for struggling restaurants

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Several restaurants and bars were able to stay afloat during the pandemic due to outdoor alcohol sales. Those who weren’t selling before are now trying to get licenses, but they’re hitting a few stumbling blocks.

The city of Portsmouth has grown over the years by promoting shopping and entertainment in the downtown area. One of the biggest draws is the city’s bar and restaurant scene.

Businesses like “Patties and Pints” have been serving members of the community for years and according to general manager Michael Shipp they’ve “had the opportunity to grow.” The pandemic, however, was a small setback.

One of the drawbacks of having the pandemic going on and those type of things is we don’t have the opportunity to have bands and outdoor events and those type of things. Michael Shipp, Patties and Pints general manager

Their business was able to adapt by offering outdoor drinking and dining, which kept their doors open. Unfortunately, not all businesses survived, partly due to the inability to tap into a new market: alcohol sales.

5th Ward Councilman Edwin Martell says a constituent of his was attempting to get a license to sell liquor, but couldn’t afford it.



Customers walk into local restaurant and bar “Patties and Pints” Thursday evening. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

During a recent city council meeting, Martell brought up the idea of the city issuing more liquor licenses to help local businesses. Right now the plan is in the development stage, but Martell says the move would pave the way for larger events and bringing more visitors to town.

We want entertainment, we want live music, and we’d like to have a beer or two or some wine to go with that. Edwin Martell, 5th Ward Councilman

The city council will continue to discuss the issue in the future. In the meantime, the city is preparing to open a new “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area” or DORA in the coming weeks.

