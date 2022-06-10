LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A county accessor arrested earlier this year on charges of alleged domestic battery is now being accused of public intoxication and disrupting governmental process.

According to a criminal complaint from the Lincoln County Magistrate Court, courthouse staff allegedly found Lincoln County Assessor Jereme Browning, 39, sleeping on a couch in his office. The complaint states that after a staff member attempted to wake him up he allegedly “seemed to be in an altered state of mind.”

Authorities say due to Browning’s alleged “inebriation,” the assessor’s office had to be closed. The sheriff then arrived on scene and spoke with Browning. The complaint states Browning allegedly failed a field sobriety test. Authorities say Browning also allegedly admitted to “taking too much of a sleeping medication” that he reportedly said “made him sleep walk as a result.”

Browning has been charged with public intoxication and willful disruption of a governmental process.

Earlier this year, Browning was arrested at the courthouse and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in connection to an alleged incident that happened at his home in Harts, West Virginia on Wednesday, March 23, regarding a juvenile victim.