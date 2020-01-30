LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Lincoln County Board of Education says an investigation involving an employee with Lincoln County Schools is underway.
Sources tell 13 News the investigation centers on alleged misconduct by an employee at Lincoln County High School.
A spokesperson for the board wouldn’t provide details, saying the investigation is a personnel matter, but they did say the matter has been turned over to the West Virginia State Police.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Ohio University board approves new esport community
- Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56
- Lincoln County Schools employee under investigation
- West Virginia State Police recover stolen WVSP Humvee
- Glasgow water service now belongs to West Virginia American Water
- St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam
- Virginia residents react to possible “Vexit” after invite to join West Virginia
- Federal Grand Jury Seated in VA Clarksburg Deaths
- World Health Organization declares public health emergency as number of coronavirus cases grows
- Number of fatal mining accidents dropped in 2019