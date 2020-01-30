Lincoln County Schools employee under investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Lincoln County Board of Education says an investigation involving an employee with Lincoln County Schools is underway.

Sources tell 13 News the investigation centers on alleged misconduct by an employee at Lincoln County High School.

A spokesperson for the board wouldn’t provide details, saying the investigation is a personnel matter, but they did say the matter has been turned over to the West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

