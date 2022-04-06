LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement responded to Lincoln County High School this morning after a report that a student had a weapon.

According to Lincoln County High School, administrators were alerted to an unidentified student allegedly in possession of a weapon. Officials contacted law enforcement who identified the student and searched their belongings.

Administrators say authorities found an unloaded gun in the student’s backpack. Authorities who secured the gun say the firing mechanism was missing from the gun and there was no ammunition for the weapon. The student then spoke with police and school administrators and told law enforcement they had no intent to harm themself or others.

No students or staff were harmed and the school remained on its normal schedule.

“Providing a safe environment for all individuals remains a priority for our school,” administrators said in a Facebook post. “This incident demonstrated the importance of immediately reporting concerns relative to school safety to school staff, the administration and/or a school resource officer. We thank those who reported the weapon, the school and law enforcement for their swift response.”

WOWK 13 News is working to learn more about this incident and will update this story as details develop.