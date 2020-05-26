Lines grow as Ironton BMV reopens

1  of  2
IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — After being closed for more than two months, BMVs across Ohio are allowed to reopen starting on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning the BMV on 3rd Street in Ironton opened. The line to get in is wrapping across the building and there are no available spots in the parking lot. People could be seen parking in the driver’s testing area, “no parking” zones, and across the street.

