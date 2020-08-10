Liquor sales still up during pandemic

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — We’ve been hearing a lot about businesses that are suffering because of the pandemic but there are some that are thriving.

‘Smoker Friendly Liquor Plus’ in Hurricane.

One of the many liquor stores in the Mountain State seeing a rise in sales during COVID-19.

“We actually did more in the month of March than our holiday months,” says Wyatt Burgess, an employee here.

According to the Associated Press in the week ending March 21, market research showed U.S. sales of alcoholic beverages rose 55%.

“You had the whole town of Hurricane comin’ in because we’re the only liquor store in this town and we’re a pretty big town, so that was difficult,” Burgess said.

Burgess says the sales are still up since March.

And on any given Friday, he says the sales are pretty busy; “hundreds… maybe even…. yeah hundreds. Maybe a thousand.”

“Yeah sales have gone up dramatically,” said Amber Ortiz, an employee at ‘CoMac Liquor Store’ in Fayetteville.

“It’s trickling all through the week,” she added. “We’re thankful for all of it. It’s keeping all of us working and kept our hours in overtime for basically a month.”

