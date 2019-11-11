List of Veterans Day 2019 freebies and deals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dozens of restaurants and businesses in the tri-state region are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

Activities

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to the Zoo for Veterans and current military members, and their immediate families on Monday, Nov. 11. Learn More.

Kentucky State Parks is offering current and former members of the nation’s armed services lodging discounts with the “USA Military Discount” program from Nov. 1 to March 31. Learn More.

The National Park Service is offering free admission to everyone–regardless of military status–November 11. Entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees will be waived. Learn more.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will provide free museum admission and parking to all veterans and active military plus a guest from Nov. 1-11, 2019. This offer is good for all United States active-duty including National Guard Reservists and retired military service members who show a valid military ID at the Hall’s Ticket Office. Throughout the rest of November and every day at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, veterans and active military receive $5 off Museum admission and their spouses and dependents (under 18) receive $3 off. In addition, free parking will be provided for the month of November. Learn More.

West Virginia State Parks is offering 50% off regular lodge and cabin rates on stays between November 1 – November 15. The discount is available to all military personnel who have served or those currently in reserve or active duty. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in. Please use promotional code Veteran when making your reservation. Learn More.

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Bob Evans is offering a free meal on Nov. 11 Choice of six favorite meals, including Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Brioche French Toast, Stack of Hotcakes, Soup & Salad Combo, and all eight of the Bob Evans Dinner Bell Plates. One free item from this menu only valid for Veterans and Active Duty Military personnel on Nov. 11 at all Bob Evans Restaurants. Dine-in only, beverage not included. Not valid with other offers, discounts or coupons. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service. Learn more.

At Buffalo Wild Wings, veterans and active duty military can receive a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries on November 11. Beverage, tax, and tip not included. Proof of service required. Learn More.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree on November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte November 11. Learn more.

At Denny’s, active, inactive and retired military personnel are invited to enjoy a free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon. Learn more.

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut November 11. Learn more.

Golden Corral is offering a free dinner November 11. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

Pilot Flying J is offering veterans a free hot beverage and breakfast item. From November 8 to 11, active-duty and retired military veterans can use the myPilot app to redeem an offer for a free Pilot Coffee of any size with their choice of a PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll. The offer is valid at any of the participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers in North America. Learn more.

Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on November 11. Learn more.

Shoney’s is offering all veterans and active U.S. military, join us for a free breakfast from the fresh food bar from open until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11th. Learn More.

Starbucks will donate 25 cents for every cup of brewed coffee sold nationwide on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to be split equally between non-profits Team Rubicon, for their work mobilizing veterans to respond to disasters and humanitarian crises around the world, and Team Red, White and Blue, for their “Ending Isolation” campaign. In addition, all veterans, active service members and their spouses will receive a free cup of coffee at participating stores. Learn More.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from the Early Dine menu November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.

Services

Great Clips is offering free haircuts. Visit a salon on November 11 to get either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use anytime before December 31. Learn more.

SportClips is offering free haircuts at select locations November 11. Learn more.