Little by little: Law enforcement continues fight against drug trafficking

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – On July 24, 2020, Senator Mitch McConnell brought in the nation’s Drug Czar Jim Carroll to designate Boyd County, Kentucky as a high-intensity drug trafficking area or HIDTA.

A little over a month has passed since the designation, and the newly available resources have helped the police and sheriff’s departments progress against drug dealers. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods has benefited greatly from these resources.

We now have the ATF interested in working drug cases. We have the DEA interested in working drug cases. We have more resources than we’ve ever had in Boyd County. Bobby Jack Woods, Boyd County Sheriff

Woods says he deals with small level drug users and those who sell smaller quantities “to cover their habit.”



Small quantities of drugs ranging from Methamphetamine and Oxycontin were taken from a drug bust in Boyd County on Thursday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Woods said Thursday morning that his deputies, along with the help from the DEA, and Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force officers arrested nine people on drug trafficking charges. Earlier this week, deputies also arrested two people from Cincinnati for methamphetamine possession.

The Ashland Police Department is considered the lead agency in the HIDTA group and the sheriff’s office is working closely with them.

I have a person from this office who is a deputy sheriff who is attached to that task force and I’m all in. That’s where the federal government wants to spend their money, then that’s where I want to be. Bobby Jack Woods, Boyd County Sheriff

Sheriff Woods says their task force is continuously working to keep the streets clean. The message they’re sending out to all distributors is “this is not the end of it.”

