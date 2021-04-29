Little Free Pantries program to help families in need

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library and Elk River Backpack Blessings are launching a new free food program in the northeastern part of Kanawha County.

Through the program, Little Free Pantries repurposed newspaper boxes filled with packaged food items will be placed at the library’s Elk Valley and Clendenin branches. The organizations say the boxes will be restocked regularly and the food items are free to anyone in need.

“While we currently have snack bags in the library that patrons can request, this program will provide an additional service for families who may be in the area when the library is not open,” said Elk Valley Branch Manager Ellie Teaford. They will be able to have access to basic foods whenever they are in need.”

The organizations will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. May 1 at the library’s Elk Valley Branch to kick off the Little Free Pantries program.