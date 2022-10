LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation.

They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches.

Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.