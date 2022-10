CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — MedExpress and Good Sports donated 350 pieces of equipment to the Kanawha Central Little League in Cedar Grove, West Virginia.

Equipment includes baseballs, softballs, bats, gloves and more. The donors say this will hopefully bring more people into youth sports since cost won’t be as big of a factor.

The equipment was donated during a Field Day event on Thursday. Kids could enjoy relay races, baseball, softball, an obstacle course, tug-o-war and other events.